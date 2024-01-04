en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Crime

Oral Surgeon Sentenced to 45 Years for Girlfriend’s Overdose Death

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
In a landmark verdict, Montgomery County oral surgeon, Dr. James Michael Ryan, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the overdose death of his girlfriend, Sarah Harris, back in 2022. At the time of the incident, Ryan was 50 years old, and his conviction includes charges of second-degree depraved heart murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Illegal Use of Operating Room Drugs

Harris, a young woman of 25 years, tragically lost her life due to an overdose of a lethal cocktail of ketamine, propofol, and diazepam. These drugs, typically found and used in operating rooms, had been supplied to her by Ryan from his own practice. Text messages and emails that surfaced during the investigation revealed that he had administered these drugs to Harris without her knowledge or consent, sometimes even while she was asleep.

Evidence Leading to Conviction

The case took a turn when Harris’ sister found incriminating messages on the victim’s phone and reported them to the police. This led to a thorough investigation of Ryan and his subsequent conviction. He was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute midazolam, and distribution of ketamine and diazepam, along with the primary charges of murder and manslaughter.

Remembering Sarah Harris

While this case has drawn attention to the illegal activities of a trusted medical professional, it has also shed light on the life of Sarah Harris. Remembered by her family as a ‘shining star’, she was multilingual, participated in beauty pageants, and had aspirations of joining the Peace Corps. Her father, Mark Harris, described her as a caring individual, who was deeply involved in her community.

The impact of this case serves as a stark reminder of the potential misuse of medical substances by healthcare professionals, the importance of vigilance in the face of potential wrongdoing, and the tragic consequences that can result from such actions. As we remember Sarah Harris, we also acknowledge the importance of justice served in this heart-rending case.

Ebenezer Mensah

