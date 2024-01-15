en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch

OptiBiotix Health PLC, in a strategic collaboration with MuscleTech, has launched a scientifically formulated sports nutrition product—LeanBiome. The product will be incorporated into MuscleTech’s Nitro Tech Ripped range, a protein powder designed to aid athletes in losing fat and building lean muscle mass.

LeanBiome: A Game Changer in Sports Nutrition

LeanBiome is crafted to support athletes aiming to increase lean muscle mass and alter their body composition. The product houses a patented blend of fibres, prebiotics, and minerals, designed to magnify microbiome diversity. This diversity is essential for extracting vital nutrients from the diet and has been associated with enhanced health and athletic performance. Multiple clinical studies have backed LeanBiome, validating its effectiveness in reducing body fat and boosting gut microbiome diversity.

Availability Across Europe and the UK

LeanBiome will be accessible across Europe and the UK through various e-commerce platforms and distribution channels. The product is set to hit the shelves in several European countries, including Sweden, France, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, and the UK. The product’s promotion on social media has already begun, and it will soon be available for purchase online and in stores.

OptiBiotix’s Excitement and Market Impact

Stephen O’Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, has expressed his enthusiasm for the product’s launch with MuscleTech, emphasizing its potential impact on the sports nutrition, health, and fitness markets. Following the announcement of LeanBiome’s launch, OptiBiotix’s shares witnessed a surge, increasing by 2.0% to 25.00 pence each in London, reflecting the market’s positive reception of this strategic move.

0
Business Europe Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Begin Amidst Virtual Keyboard Criticism
Apple Inc., the vanguard of technology innovation, is geared up for the pre-order launch of its groundbreaking Vision Pro device. The new entrant to Apple’s family is brimming with significant technological advancements, including the M2 chip and the first R1 chip, which will serve as the device’s brain and sensory hub respectively. Unveiling the M2
Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Begin Amidst Virtual Keyboard Criticism
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
1 min ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
1 min ago
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
18 seconds ago
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
41 seconds ago
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
1 min ago
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
12 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
24 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
37 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
50 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
54 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app