OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch

OptiBiotix Health PLC, in a strategic collaboration with MuscleTech, has launched a scientifically formulated sports nutrition product—LeanBiome. The product will be incorporated into MuscleTech’s Nitro Tech Ripped range, a protein powder designed to aid athletes in losing fat and building lean muscle mass.

LeanBiome: A Game Changer in Sports Nutrition

LeanBiome is crafted to support athletes aiming to increase lean muscle mass and alter their body composition. The product houses a patented blend of fibres, prebiotics, and minerals, designed to magnify microbiome diversity. This diversity is essential for extracting vital nutrients from the diet and has been associated with enhanced health and athletic performance. Multiple clinical studies have backed LeanBiome, validating its effectiveness in reducing body fat and boosting gut microbiome diversity.

Availability Across Europe and the UK

LeanBiome will be accessible across Europe and the UK through various e-commerce platforms and distribution channels. The product is set to hit the shelves in several European countries, including Sweden, France, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, and the UK. The product’s promotion on social media has already begun, and it will soon be available for purchase online and in stores.

OptiBiotix’s Excitement and Market Impact

Stephen O’Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, has expressed his enthusiasm for the product’s launch with MuscleTech, emphasizing its potential impact on the sports nutrition, health, and fitness markets. Following the announcement of LeanBiome’s launch, OptiBiotix’s shares witnessed a surge, increasing by 2.0% to 25.00 pence each in London, reflecting the market’s positive reception of this strategic move.