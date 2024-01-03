Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education

On the commemorative platform of the Opobo International Charity Day, Dandeson Jaja, the Traditional Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, implored Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to ensure a fair distribution of democracy’s benefits across the state. Jaja underscored the importance of this equitable allocation as a means to serve society and amplify the governor’s popularity among citizens. In times of adversity, he advised the governor to seek solace and guidance in God.

Charity Day’s Focus: Health and Education

The event, orchestrated by the Opobo Foundation, USA (OFUSA), in conjunction with various clubs from Opobo Kingdom, revolved around crucial aspects of human life such as health and education. The Traditional Ruler lauded the foundation for its initiatives, including medical outreach, scholarships to ten underprivileged students from Opobo, and provision of food and cash to the community. The scholarship recipients were exhorted to strive for academic excellence.

OFUSA’s Vision and Mission

OFUSA’s president, Professor Iyalle Peterside, expounded on the organization’s commitment to shaping the future and preserving the cultural heritage of Opobo. The scholarships aim to shoulder education-related costs for deserving students, ensuring they do not terminate their education prematurely. Peterside counselled parents to guide their children away from trouble to maintain the scholarship for its full four-year term. The top graduating student stands the chance to secure a postgraduate scholarship. With judicious management, Peterside affirmed that the scholarship funds would last for a span of 12 years.

Call for Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility

Jake Epelle of Tap Africa Albino Foundation underscored the necessity of including individuals with disabilities in the scholarship program and made a donation to 40 needy elderly and disabled individuals. Dr. Sofiri-Starson Peterside, the Director-General of the event’s Steering Group, emphasized the role of health in the development of Opobo Kingdom. He appealed to corporate entities to fulfill their social responsibilities by collaborating with the group. One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Jaja Isaiah, expressed his gratitude and advised his peers to take their studies seriously. The event also offered medical checks and distributed various commodities to attendees.