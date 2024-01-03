en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education

On the commemorative platform of the Opobo International Charity Day, Dandeson Jaja, the Traditional Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, implored Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to ensure a fair distribution of democracy’s benefits across the state. Jaja underscored the importance of this equitable allocation as a means to serve society and amplify the governor’s popularity among citizens. In times of adversity, he advised the governor to seek solace and guidance in God.

Charity Day’s Focus: Health and Education

The event, orchestrated by the Opobo Foundation, USA (OFUSA), in conjunction with various clubs from Opobo Kingdom, revolved around crucial aspects of human life such as health and education. The Traditional Ruler lauded the foundation for its initiatives, including medical outreach, scholarships to ten underprivileged students from Opobo, and provision of food and cash to the community. The scholarship recipients were exhorted to strive for academic excellence.

OFUSA’s Vision and Mission

OFUSA’s president, Professor Iyalle Peterside, expounded on the organization’s commitment to shaping the future and preserving the cultural heritage of Opobo. The scholarships aim to shoulder education-related costs for deserving students, ensuring they do not terminate their education prematurely. Peterside counselled parents to guide their children away from trouble to maintain the scholarship for its full four-year term. The top graduating student stands the chance to secure a postgraduate scholarship. With judicious management, Peterside affirmed that the scholarship funds would last for a span of 12 years.

Call for Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility

Jake Epelle of Tap Africa Albino Foundation underscored the necessity of including individuals with disabilities in the scholarship program and made a donation to 40 needy elderly and disabled individuals. Dr. Sofiri-Starson Peterside, the Director-General of the event’s Steering Group, emphasized the role of health in the development of Opobo Kingdom. He appealed to corporate entities to fulfill their social responsibilities by collaborating with the group. One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Jaja Isaiah, expressed his gratitude and advised his peers to take their studies seriously. The event also offered medical checks and distributed various commodities to attendees.

0
Education Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MIT's David Hsu: Spearheading Urban Climate Change Solutions

By BNN Correspondents

Church Leader Chooses Sex Education Over Religious Duties in Dominican Republic

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Maltese Graduate's Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition

By Salman Khan

GITAM School of Technology Hosts Informative Workshop on 'Tunneling'

By Dil Bar Irshad

AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket ...
@Education · 7 mins
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket ...
heart comment 0
A National School Food Program: Canada’s Strategic Investment in the Future

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A National School Food Program: Canada's Strategic Investment in the Future
Pennsylvania’s State-Related Universities Struggle with Stagnant Public Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Pennsylvania's State-Related Universities Struggle with Stagnant Public Funding
Wisconsin Schools Pioneer Approaches to Digital Citizenship

By Justice Nwafor

Wisconsin Schools Pioneer Approaches to Digital Citizenship
Top Military Officer Calls for Modernization of NCC Training Programs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Top Military Officer Calls for Modernization of NCC Training Programs
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
28 seconds
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
30 seconds
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
33 seconds
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
47 seconds
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
2 mins
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
2 mins
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
2 mins
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
2 mins
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
2 mins
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app