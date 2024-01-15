Opioid Settlement Funds: A Tussle Over $50 Billion

As the opioid crisis continues to claim lives through overdoses, the companies implicated in the escalating problem have been slapped with settlements totaling $50 billion. State and local governments are now receiving these substantial funds, igniting a flurry of interest in how the money will be spent. According to KFF Health News, officials are being bombarded with marketing pitches from various entities, all vying to secure a slice of the settlement pie.

Advertisment

Marketing Pitches Flood Officials

Aneri Pattani, a senior correspondent for KFF, recently spoke with Marketplace's Kimberly Adams about the influx of state and local officials being inundated with requests from companies. These companies are pushing their products as the ultimate solution to the widespread opioid crisis. One such controversial product is the BolaWrap, a device intended for use by law enforcement, which has drawn skepticism over its relevance in addressing the opioid crisis.

Settlement Funds: A Source of Dispute

Advertisment

The settlement agreements broadly mandate that a minimum of 85% of the funds should be used for opioid remediation. However, the interpretation of 'remediation' can differ, leading to confusion and disagreements about how the money should be appropriately used.

Lessons from the Tobacco Settlements

This situation mirrors the aftermath of the tobacco settlements, where a majority of the funds did not directly support anti-smoking efforts. The same concerns are now being raised about the opioid settlement funds. Questions are being asked about whether the money will be effectively utilized to tackle the pressing issue of the addiction crisis. For example, the private foundation responsible for distributing the majority of West Virginia's opioid settlement dollars is being pushed to make its proceedings public under a bill advancing in the state legislature. This move reflects the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in the allocation of these significant funds.