'Operation Chenesa Harare': A Seven-Day Extension to Solidify Sustainable Waste Management

The ongoing cleanliness initiative 'Operation Chenesa Harare', launched in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, has been granted a seven-day extension. This extension aims to allow the Harare City Council to develop a sustainable long-term solid waste management plan, a measure needed following the city's struggle to provide basic services, which has endangered the health of its residents.

Impressive Cleanup Success

The government-led operation has seen considerable success since its inception a fortnight ago. The numbers speak for themselves, with over 12,000 tonnes of garbage cleared from the city's overflowing dumpsites. The cleanup operation spanned various regions. Region one saw 5,212 tonnes removed from 73 dumpsites, region three saw the removal of 5,518 tonnes from 91 dumpsites, and region four saw 1,648 tonnes cleared from 21 dumpsites. This cleanup has been a significant step in restoring the city's cleanliness and enhancing the health and living conditions of its residents.

Challenges and Requirements

However, the operation has not been without its challenges. The campaign has faced hurdles like equipment breakdown and an inadequate fleet to manage waste removal across all regions simultaneously. A notable issue has been the reappearance of illegal dumpsites, particularly in the Central Business District (CBD) and Mbare. To tackle these challenges head-on, the operation requires additional equipment, with a specific need for tipper trucks.

Implications and Future Measures

The campaign also emphasizes the need for behavior change among communities regarding waste management. The necessity for this operation emerged in response to the increasing cholera cases in Harare, attributed to poor sanitation and water shortages. The extension period will focus on strengthening awareness in communities, promoting behavior change on waste management, and developing a long-term sustainability plan. This plan will involve a massive investment in machinery and equipment to ensure the city can maintain the cleanliness achieved by Operation Chenesa Harare.