Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms

In a distressing manifestation of public hazard, the reconstructed drainage system along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has become a hotbed for rampant open defecation. This flagrant disregard for hygiene and public welfare is particularly observed along the median from Berger in Lagos State to Kara, Warewa, and Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Public Outcry over Health Risks and Odor Issue

Residents and pedestrians in the area have raised their voices against this alarming practice, citing the repugnant odors and significant health risks it presents. The potential for the spread of deadly diseases such as cholera and dysentery amplifies the gravity of the situation. Yet, despite numerous complaints and the availability of public toilets for a nominal fee, the practice persists unabated.

Government’s Ineffectual Measures and Future Plans

Attempts to curb this public health hazard, including the usage of catapult deterrents, have proven ineffective. However, the local authorities have not remained indifferent to the problem. The Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, among others, has acknowledged the issue and pledged to ramp up enforcement efforts to combat it. These measures include the potential apprehension and fining of offenders, aiming to strike at the heart of the issue and curtail the public health hazard.

