Africa

Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms

In a distressing manifestation of public hazard, the reconstructed drainage system along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has become a hotbed for rampant open defecation. This flagrant disregard for hygiene and public welfare is particularly observed along the median from Berger in Lagos State to Kara, Warewa, and Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Public Outcry over Health Risks and Odor Issue

Residents and pedestrians in the area have raised their voices against this alarming practice, citing the repugnant odors and significant health risks it presents. The potential for the spread of deadly diseases such as cholera and dysentery amplifies the gravity of the situation. Yet, despite numerous complaints and the availability of public toilets for a nominal fee, the practice persists unabated.

Government’s Ineffectual Measures and Future Plans

Attempts to curb this public health hazard, including the usage of catapult deterrents, have proven ineffective. However, the local authorities have not remained indifferent to the problem. The Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, among others, has acknowledged the issue and pledged to ramp up enforcement efforts to combat it. These measures include the potential apprehension and fining of offenders, aiming to strike at the heart of the issue and curtail the public health hazard.

Joint Operation Seals Club in Victoria Island

In a related move, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission have undertaken a joint operation, resulting in the sealing of a prominent club, Quilox, in Victoria Island. This decisive action signals the authorities’ commitment to tackling the health risks posed by public defecation throughout Lagos State, thus fostering a cleaner, safer environment for its inhabitants.

Africa Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

