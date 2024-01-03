Opaque and Complex, Minnesota’s Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques

In Minnesota, the Medical Assistance program, which uses taxpayer dollars to compensate private corporations for managing healthcare for low-income citizens, has come under scrutiny due to its complexity and lack of transparency. A comprehensive informational hearing was convened on December 1 at the Minnesota State Capitol, chaired by Rep. Tina Liebling, where experts testified on the challenges inherent in the program. The 19-person committee from the Minnesota House of Representatives grappled with the intricate explanations provided.

Complexity Serving Private Interests?

Critics point out that the system’s complexity serves the interests of private corporations by making it challenging for legislators to scrutinize how funds are deployed. Advocates for reform, including members of Health Policy Advocates, have demanded an audit of the program using Generally Accepted Accounting Practices (GAAP), a requirement by law for substantial expenditures. Astonishingly, the Medical Assistance program has not been audited for over 30 years.

Connecticut’s Success Story

The hearing drew comparisons to Connecticut, which realized millions in savings by transitioning from privatized managed care to the direct state administration of its Medical Assistance program. Currently, Minnesota operates a mixed system, with some low-income disabled patients having their bills paid directly by the state, but the majority are part of a non-transparent, prepaid program administered by private corporations.

Need for Transparency and Understanding

The hearing concluded without any firm decisions, but it underscored the need for a better understanding among legislators and hinted at the potential benefits of a more transparent system. As of January 1, 2024, a new continuous eligibility policy for children in Minnesota’s Medical Assistance program will provide 12 months of uninterrupted coverage, preventing coverage gaps due to temporary fluctuations in a parent’s income. This policy seeks to promote health equity and prevent disparities in health outcomes for minority children. Despite this promising development, annual eligibility renewals, which were suspended during the COVID-19 emergency, have now been resumed.