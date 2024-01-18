ONWARD Medical N.V. Initiates HemON NL Study for Spinal Cord Injuries

In a significant development, ONWARD Medical N.V., a renowned medical technology firm, has initiated the HemON NL clinical feasibility study in Sint Maartenskliniek, Nijmegen, the Netherlands. The study is aimed at assessing the efficacy of the ARC-IM Neurostimulator and Lead in managing hemodynamic instability, such as erratic blood pressure, following spinal cord injuries (SCI).

First Surgery Conducted at Radboud University Medical Center

The inaugural surgery for the implantation was executed by Dr. Erkan Kurt at Radboud University Medical Center. This study builds on the Swiss HemON study, laying the groundwork for the global Empower BP pivotal trial. The latter trial is expected to furnish evidence for pre-market approval submissions to the FDA and other regulatory bodies.

ONWARD Making Strides in Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapies

ONWARD has been making significant strides in spinal cord stimulation therapies. The company has garnered nine FDA Breakthrough Device Designations for its ARC-IM System, including one for addressing hemodynamic instability post-SCI. The Principal Investigator of HemON NL is Dr. Ilse van Nes, a distinguished rehabilitation physician at Sint Maartenskliniek.

Positive interim outcomes from previous studies have shown improved regulation of blood pressure post-SCI. ONWARD is looking to enroll participants in both HemON and HemON NL studies while finalizing the Empower BP study design. Apart from this, ONWARD has also reported encouraging results from its Up-LIFT study, which assessed transcutaneous ARC Therapy for enhancing upper extremity strength and function.