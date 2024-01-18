ONWARD Medical N.V. Embarks on Groundbreaking Study for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Medical technology company, ONWARD Medical N.V., has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to transform the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI). The firm has launched the HemON NL clinical feasibility study in the Netherlands on January 18, 2024, aimed at probing the efficacy of ARC-IM Therapy in managing hemodynamic instability—a common post-SCI complication leading to low blood pressure and irregular blood flow.

ARC-IM Therapy: A Ray of Hope for SCI Patients

Developed by ONWARD Medical N.V., ARC-IM Therapy brings a fresh therapeutic perspective to the table. It leverages spinal cord stimulation techniques to counter the challenges of hemodynamic instability, striving to improve blood pressure stabilization and overall cardiovascular function. This novel approach could potentially revolutionize the treatment of SCI, enhancing the autonomy and quality of life for individuals grappling with such injuries.

The first HemON NL study participant has been implanted with an investigational ARC-IM Neurostimulator and Lead to gauge the safety and effectiveness of ARC-IM Therapy. The surgery took place in the capable hands of neurosurgeon Dr. Erkan Kurt at Radboud University Medical Center. As the study unfolds, ONWARD Medical N.V. plans to enroll more participants in both HemON and HemON NL, while concurrently fine-tuning the design of the Empower BP pivotal study.