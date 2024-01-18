ONWARD Medical N.V. Advances in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment with New Clinical Study

Today marks a new chapter in the quest for spinal cord injury (SCI) treatments. ONWARD Medical N.V., a frontrunner in medical technology, has launched the HemON NL clinical feasibility study in the Netherlands. This study will probe the safety and effectiveness of ARC-IM Therapy in managing hemodynamic instability following SCI. The announcement comes in the wake of a successful surgical insertion of the ARC-IM Neurostimulator in a participant at the Radboud University Medical Center, a collaborator with Sint Maartenskliniek.

Bridging the Gap in SCI Treatment

The study's primary objective is to gather substantial evidence for a global pivotal trial dubbed Empower BP. This trial is intended to underpin a pre-market approval submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Previous studies have yielded promising interim results, demonstrating improved blood pressure regulation in patients with SCI. Dr. Ilse van Nes, the Principal Investigator, has reported that the first participant is showing positive response to the therapy, which leverages electrical stimulation to the spine to control blood pressure.

ONWARD's relentless pursuit of innovative solutions for SCI sufferers has not gone unnoticed. The company has been recognized with nine FDA Breakthrough Device Designations, one of which is for hemodynamic instability post-SCI. As it expands its research, ONWARD is currently conducting trials to examine the synergy of ARC-IM with a brain-computer interface to address multiple symptoms of SCI.