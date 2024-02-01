Online Handbook Course Elevates Pediatric EEG Reading Skills, Global Survey Reveals

In a groundbreaking survey designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a pioneering online course, data reveals that the tool is significantly enhancing pediatric EEG reading skills among healthcare professionals globally. The online course, structured as an intuitive handbook, focuses on improving EEG interpretation, a critical yet niche skill in the healthcare domain, especially in pediatric care.

Unveiling the Survey

The survey, which garnered responses from 50 participants across 25 countries, was conducted using REDCap software, a robust and secure method for data collection in research studies. The responses were then analyzed using Stata v14.2 and visualized with Microsoft Excel.

The response rate for the survey stood at a substantial 46%, with 70% of those respondents obtaining a certificate from the online course. The statistical analysis employed a comprehensive range of methods, including chi-square, Fisher's exact test, ANOVA with Bonferroni correction, and Z-test, all aiming for a p-value threshold that substantiates the validity of the findings.

Demographic Insights and Training Background

According to the survey data, the majority of the participants worked in tertiary care settings. An overwhelming 94% were involved in managing children with epilepsy, yet only 52% reported reading pediatric EEGs in their current roles. Prior EEG training among participants varied, with fellowship programs and online courses emerging as the most common methods.

Interestingly, the completion rate of the handbook course differed between countries. High-income countries recorded a notable number of registrants who did not attempt the course, often citing lack of time as the primary reason.

Relevance, Feedback, and Future Prospects

Participants used the Likert scale to express their views about the handbook's relevance to their work. The majority found the handbook not only pertinent but integral to their professional duties. Thematic analysis of the responses revealed overwhelmingly positive feedback and constructive suggestions for enhancement, including the integration of videos and case studies to enrich the learning experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of interactive online learning platforms like this one. The course proves instrumental in supporting the niche skills area of EEG interpretation, especially in resource-limited settings, and is a testament to the power and potential of digital learning in the health sector.