Online CBT Program for Child Anxiety Matches Standard Therapy: University of Oxford Study

The University of Oxford has unveiled a groundbreaking study, indicating that an online program, empowering parents with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) principles to help their children combat anxiety, is as effectual as traditional in-person CBT. This research, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, has demonstrated that the 'Online Support and Intervention' (OSI) program could significantly curtail therapist time, while maintaining the efficacy of the treatment.

The OSI Program: Bridging the Gap Between Demand and Availability

The OSI program, designed to seamlessly integrate into daily family life, offers parents educational content, tools, and weekly therapist support via phone or video. The study involved over 400 children aged between 5-12 across 34 child mental health services in England and Northern Ireland. The children who participated in the OSI program demonstrated similar reductions in anxiety and enhancements in daily functioning, akin to those who underwent standard therapy.

Less Therapist Time, More Accessibility

One of the striking findings of the study is that the OSI program required significantly less therapist time. This suggests that the program could potentially enable therapists to support more children within the constraints of busy mental health services. The findings indicate that OSI could dramatically increase access to effective anxiety treatments for children, thereby addressing the current chasm between the need for such treatments and their availability.

A Digital Solution for Children's Mental Healthcare

Furthermore, OSI offers parents skills that could reap long-term benefits for them and their children. Interviews with parents and therapists have revealed positive feedback about OSI's flexibility and potential to reach more families. The study underscores the potential for healthcare systems to incorporate digital solutions like OSI into children's mental healthcare, mirroring successful digital implementations in other healthcare sectors.