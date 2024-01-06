en English
Health

Ongole Records Two New Covid-19 Cases: Software Engineer and AP Fibernet Helper Test Positive

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
In a recent development, two individuals in Ongole have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the latest entries in the continuing global pandemic narrative. The positive results emerged following RTPCR tests conducted at the Government Medical College, a leading public health institution in the region.

Identifying the Patients

The two individuals, differing widely in their professions, comprise a helper from AP Fibernet and a software engineer who resides in Maddipadu. This incident underscores that the virus continues to be indiscriminate, affecting people from diverse walks of life.

Immediate Measures Taken

Upon confirmation of the positive results, swift action was undertaken to contain potential spread. The software engineer has been placed in isolation at his residence in Maddipadu, a measure in line with established Covid-19 protocols for those experiencing mild symptoms. The other patient, a resident of Devudu Cheruvu, has been admitted to the Covid Ward of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Ongole, ensuring he receives the necessary medical care.

Reporting and Further Investigation

These cases were promptly reported to the relevant authorities. Hospital superintendent Dr. M Bhagavan Naik and CSRMO Dr. B Tirumala Rao have informed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and local authorities, triggering the necessary response mechanisms. In an effort to stay one step ahead of the virus, samples from the two positive cases have been dispatched to a genome lab. This move is crucial in determining if there are any new variants of the virus at play, enhancing our understanding of Covid-19 and informing future strategies to combat it.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

