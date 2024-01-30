OneWell Health Care Vows to Redefine IDD Healthcare in California

In a landmark commitment to the healthcare sector, OneWell Health Care, a prominent provider that specializes in services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), has announced its intent to deliver superior quality care across California for the year 2024. The organization has a wide array of programs explicitly designed to foster independence and boost the overall well-being of adults diagnosed with IDD.

A Comprehensive Array of Services

OneWell Health Care's roster of services includes Independent Living Services (ILS), Independent Living Transition (ILT), Supported Living Services (SLS), and Personal Care Services. Additionally, it also offers Respite Care, providing crucial support for caregivers. These services emphasize skill training for independent living, managing everyday routines, and promoting personal decision-making.

Expansion into Los Angeles County

The healthcare provider, currently serving San Diego and Orange County, plans to extend its reach into Los Angeles County. This expansion is a testament to OneWell Health Care's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with IDD and their families across the state.

Building Resilient Communities

OneWell Health Care is not just about providing healthcare services. It's about building strong, resilient communities and empowering individuals through comprehensive support. The organization's professional teams are dedicated to fostering an environment of growth and self-reliance among the individuals they serve.

For additional information or media inquiries, Nevin Dursun, the Director of OneWell West Coast Region, is available for contact. Through its commitment and innovative approach, OneWell Health Care is set to redefine IDD healthcare provision in California in 2024.