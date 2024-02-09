OneMedNet Corporation Boosts Women's Health Research with Real World Data

In a significant move to bolster women's health research, OneMedNet Corporation, a frontrunner in regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (RWD), has unveiled a growth initiative. This strategic decision comes as the company witnesses a surge in demand from Life Science innovators seeking RWD for their women's health programs.

A Growing Need

Clinical imaging plays a pivotal role in diagnosing numerous women's health issues. OneMedNet's extensive regulatory-grade, image-centric RWD database is proving instrumental for Life Science organizations and patients alike. The women's health research using RWD encompasses several cancer types, cardiac disease, osteoporosis, Alzheimer's, and other disease states.

This initiative will see OneMedNet dedicate resources to understand the needs and opportunities in this sector better. With over 235 healthcare providers within the iRWD network, the company provides de-identified data available for in-depth analysis.

The White House Roundtable

The importance of women's health research was further emphasized at a recent roundtable discussion held in Atlanta by the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. Led by the Office of the First Lady and the White House Gender Policy Council, the event brought together ten women leaders in healthcare, education, research, and investment.

Tené T. Lewis, a professor of epidemiology at Rollins School of Public Health and an active health researcher, was among the participants. She underlined her current work on early markers of vascular disease in over 800 African American women, highlighting the necessity for research on women's health and inclusivity in equipment design, such as blood pressure cuffs for larger bodies.

Public Health Inequities

The discussion also focused on public health inequities among Black women, including breast cancer prevalence, maternal mortality, uterine fibroids, and menopause-related risk factors.

As OneMedNet Corporation continues to expand its resources and support for women's health research, it is clear that the need for comprehensive, inclusive studies is more pressing than ever. With their extensive RWD database, they are poised to make a significant impact in this critical field.

Meanwhile, the White House Initiative's roundtable underscores the importance of addressing health disparities and promoting inclusivity in research and equipment design. As these efforts continue to gain momentum, there is hope for a future where all women have access to the best possible healthcare and treatment options.

