One in Four Bulgarians Affected by Violence: Groundbreaking Study Reveals

In a groundbreaking revelation that has rocked Bulgarian society, a comprehensive study has found that one in four Bulgarians has either experienced or witnessed violence. The study, conducted over a 30-month period by psychologists from Veliko Tarnovo University and the Ekaterina Karavelova Women's Society in Silistra, involved a survey of 3,500 individuals across the country, including children and adults.

Understanding Domestic Violence in Bulgaria

The findings, presented to Bulgarian MEPs and National Assembly deputies, suggest a limited understanding of domestic violence among Bulgarians. Most recognize only physical forms like slapping and beating, often overlooking non-physical forms of violence such as verbal, emotional, and sexual abuse. This lack of understanding is partly attributed to deeply entrenched gender and societal stereotypes, which vary significantly between urban and rural areas.

Aggression within Families: A Persistent Issue

The study disclosed that aggression within Bulgarian families is a persistent issue, influenced by intra-family relationships as well as the wider social and political landscape. Domestic violence issues often remain private due to prevailing public attitudes, and victims seeking help are confronted with a slow and cumbersome state response.

The study also underscored the prevalence of hate speech in politics and advocated for educational changes to address patriarchal traditions that may perpetuate violence. Psychologists recommended the inclusion of domestic violence topics in educational programs and the establishment of a code of ethics for public figures to avoid reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes. They also proposed legislative changes to improve transparency, coordination, and support for both victims and perpetrators.