Ondo Resident Doctors Launch 14-Day Strike Over Unpaid Salaries and Staff Shortages

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, have initiated a 14-day warning strike, spotlighting severe issues like unpaid salaries for seven months, lack of palliatives since February, failure to pay hazard allowance, and significant staff shortages due to the resignation of doctors. The strike, which began with a protest on the hospital premises, underscores the dire conditions and the urgent call for resolution.

Roots of the Crisis

The strike action took a concrete shape following the non-payment of seven months' salaries to new members, alongside the non-provision of palliatives to house officers since February 2024, and the non-payment of hazard allowance promised by the state government. Dr. John Matthew, President of UNIMEDTH ARD, expressed profound concerns over the dwindling numbers of clinical staff, which saw a drastic drop from 150 members to a mere 26, emphasizing the severe impact on hospital operations and patient care.

Demands and Responses

The ARD's demands are clear: immediate full payment of salary arrears owed to its members, payment of the February 2024 palliative to house officers, and a resolution to the acute clinical manpower shortage at the institution. The state's medical sector is facing a critical juncture, with the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association highlighting the reluctance of doctors to work under current conditions, further exacerbating the healthcare crisis.

Looking Forward

As the 14-day warning strike unfolds, the spotlight is on the state government's response to the pressing issues raised by the ARD. The situation paints a stark picture of the challenges facing the healthcare sector in Ondo State, with potential implications for patient care and the overall health system's functionality. Stakeholders are awaiting decisive action to address the grievances of the resident doctors and avert further escalation of the crisis.