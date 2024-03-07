Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Progress in Oncology Programs and 2023 Financials

On March 7, 2024, San Diego-based Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a trailblazer in developing innovative oncology treatments, shared significant updates on its clinical programs targeting advanced prostate cancer and aggressive B-cell malignancies. President and CEO James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., expressed optimism about the ongoing Phase 1 study of ONCT-534 and the ROR1 CAR T initiative, highlighting the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Amidst this progress, Oncternal also disclosed its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023, revealing a stable cash runway projected to last into the first quarter of 2025 despite reporting a net loss.

Strides in Oncology Treatment

Oncternal is making headway with ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor geared towards patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have developed resistance to standard AR pathway inhibitors. The initial phase of the dose escalation study is unfolding as planned, with anticipation building for the clinical readout expected in Q2 2024. Concurrently, the ROR1 CAR T program is demonstrating promising initial responses in treating relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell lymphoma, especially in patients who have not responded to CD19 CAR T treatment. Amendments to the study protocol aim to enhance patient safety as the search for the optimal dose continues.

Financial Health and Projections

For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, Oncternal reported grant revenue of $0.3 million, culminating in $0.8 million for the full year. Operating expenses for the quarter stood at $9.9 million, with the year's total reaching $42.5 million, partly due to $7.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The quarter and year ended with net losses of $9.2 million and $39.5 million, respectively. Despite these losses, the company's financial standing, supported by $34.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and no debt, suggests a capacity to fund operations well into the first quarter of 2025.

Looking Ahead

The advancements in Oncternal's clinical programs represent a beacon of hope for patients with mCRPC and aggressive B-cell malignancies, areas with significant unmet medical needs. With additional clinical data readouts anticipated in 2024 for both ONCT-534 and ONCT-808, stakeholders are keenly awaiting results that might redefine treatment paradigms in oncology. The company's strategic adjustments to study protocols, alongside its stable financial footing, underscore Oncternal's dedication to patient safety and continued innovation in cancer therapy.

As Oncternal Therapeutics forges ahead, navigating the complexities of oncology drug development, its concerted efforts to unveil novel treatments could potentially shift the landscape of cancer care. The anticipated clinical data in the coming year will not only serve as a testament to the company's progress but also illuminate the path forward in the quest to conquer some of the most challenging malignancies.