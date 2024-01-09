Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has announced the appointment of Patricia S. Andrews to its Board of Directors, a move seen as a significant step for the biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics, expressed his enthusiasm for Andrews’s appointment, citing her extensive board and executive leadership experience in oncology as a valuable asset to the company.

A Strategic Appointment

Andrews brings a wealth of experience to Oncolytics, having overseen first registrational trials in oncology and forged transformational business development agreements with international pharmaceutical firms. Her expertise in corporate strategy and commercialization of new products is expected to be instrumental as Oncolytics progresses pelareorep toward registrational studies in breast and pancreatic cancers.

The Impact on Oncolytics

The company stands to benefit greatly from Andrews’s strategic and operational insights as it prepares to initiate pivotal studies and advance its partnering discussions. Her appointment comes at a crucial time, with Oncolytics poised to make significant strides in the field of oncology.

Stability in the Market

In tandem with this announcement, it has been noted that the shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., traded under the symbol T.ONC, are currently stable at a price of $1.81. This stability may reflect the market’s positive response to the strategic appointment of Andrews to the Board of Directors.