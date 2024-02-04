Oncologists Highlight Disparities in Cancer Care Ahead of World Cancer Day

In the lead-up to World Cancer Day, oncologists have drawn attention to the stark contrast in cancer care between urban regions and district or village levels in India. Despite significant strides in cancer care technology, guidelines, and integrated work leading to better patient outcomes, these improvements are predominantly limited to larger cities. The theme for this year's World Cancer Day, 'Closing the Care Gap,' underscores the necessity to ease the cancer burden and enhance care facilities.

Global Burden of Cancer

Cancer, marked by unregulated cell growth that invades other parts of the body, is the second leading cause of death globally. Early diagnosis and suitable treatment methods are imperative for effectively managing the disease. In 2022, the world witnessed 20 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths. Without progressive action, the cancer burden could swell by 60% in the next two decades. Implementation of preventative measures and evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention could potentially save thousands of lives.

Plea for More Cancer Care Centers

Dr. Madhu Devarasetty, a surgical oncologist, emphasized the need for more cancer care centers at district levels and standardized treatment to make early detection and treatment more viable. He highlighted that one-third of cancers could be prevented by modifying risk factors. Dr. B Kishore Reddy, an ortho-oncologist, talked about the necessity for equal access to quality care and global efforts in research and treatment development. Dr. C Mallikarjuna, a urologist, discussed kidney cancers and the importance of early detection, particularly for prostate cancer, advocating for regular PSA blood tests.

Closing the Care Gap: A Collective Effort

The battle against cancer necessitates integrated efforts from healthcare organizations, policymakers, researchers, and communities, especially to assist underserved communities and ensure access to quality treatment. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise can also support cancer management. The message is clear: early detection saves lives, and a collective effort is needed to close the care gap in cancer treatment.