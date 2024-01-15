Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention

Renowned oncologist, Dr. Andre Goy of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center, New Jersey, urges the necessity for lifestyle alterations in the battle against cancer. Dr. Goy asserts that over half of all cancers could be preventable through lifestyle modifications, urging a shift from convenience-focused diets, often riddled with processed foods, to a plant-based diet laden with fruits and vegetables.

Lifestyle Changes: A Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Dr. Goy, who also has a culinary background, pinpoints American reliance on processed foods as a significant contributor to rising obesity, microbiome dysbiosis, chronic inflammation, and ultimately an increased risk of cancer. He highlights the detrimental effects of a sedentary lifestyle and obesity on the immune system’s ability to ward off diseases.

The oncologist champions the consumption of whole, unprocessed plant foods as sources of protein, such as quinoa, farro, black beans, and seeds. He cautions against plant-based foods that masquerade as healthy but are not, like high-sodium frozen meat substitutes.

Endorsing the Nutritional Approach

Backing Dr. Goy’s nutritional approach is Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based dietitian. She emphasizes the importance of a diet rich in fiber, vegetables, fruits, and antioxidants. Palinski-Wade advises aiming for at least 15 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed, a strategy that can offer protection against colorectal and other digestive system cancers.

The Path to Cancer Prevention

While no specific diet can definitively prevent cancer, both professionals concur that a nutrient-rich diet could dramatically lower the risk. They stress the importance of regular screenings, early detection, and lifestyle modifications as integral components in the fight against cancer.

As Dr. Lisa C Richardson, director of CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, aptly puts it, proper lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. The challenge lies not just in raising awareness but also in enabling people to distill the information and make appropriate changes in their daily lives.