en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention

Renowned oncologist, Dr. Andre Goy of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center, New Jersey, urges the necessity for lifestyle alterations in the battle against cancer. Dr. Goy asserts that over half of all cancers could be preventable through lifestyle modifications, urging a shift from convenience-focused diets, often riddled with processed foods, to a plant-based diet laden with fruits and vegetables.

Lifestyle Changes: A Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Dr. Goy, who also has a culinary background, pinpoints American reliance on processed foods as a significant contributor to rising obesity, microbiome dysbiosis, chronic inflammation, and ultimately an increased risk of cancer. He highlights the detrimental effects of a sedentary lifestyle and obesity on the immune system’s ability to ward off diseases.

The oncologist champions the consumption of whole, unprocessed plant foods as sources of protein, such as quinoa, farro, black beans, and seeds. He cautions against plant-based foods that masquerade as healthy but are not, like high-sodium frozen meat substitutes.

Endorsing the Nutritional Approach

Backing Dr. Goy’s nutritional approach is Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based dietitian. She emphasizes the importance of a diet rich in fiber, vegetables, fruits, and antioxidants. Palinski-Wade advises aiming for at least 15 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed, a strategy that can offer protection against colorectal and other digestive system cancers.

The Path to Cancer Prevention

While no specific diet can definitively prevent cancer, both professionals concur that a nutrient-rich diet could dramatically lower the risk. They stress the importance of regular screenings, early detection, and lifestyle modifications as integral components in the fight against cancer.

As Dr. Lisa C Richardson, director of CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, aptly puts it, proper lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. The challenge lies not just in raising awareness but also in enabling people to distill the information and make appropriate changes in their daily lives.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 mins ago
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
On a chilling day, an incident that sent shockwaves through the medical community unfolded. A mental patient, suffering from a schizo-affective disorder, was brutally assaulted, resulting in a coma. This occurrence has magnified the spotlight on the precarious safety and treatment standards of individuals with mental health issues within healthcare facilities and other institutions. Mental
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
21 mins ago
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
21 mins ago
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
17 mins ago
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands
17 mins ago
UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
20 mins ago
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
1 min
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
6 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
9 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
9 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
10 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
14 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
14 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
15 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
15 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
15 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app