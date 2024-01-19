ONC Releases Draft USCDI v5: A New Era of Patient Care and Data Accessibility

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) has ushered in a new era of patient care and data accessibility with the release of the draft United States Core Data for Interoperability, Version 5 (USCDI v5). The draft's focus is clear - to enhance standardized health data classes and constituent data elements, thereby bolstering patient care and accessibility.

A Call for Public Feedback

ONC is resolute in its commitment to public participation in shaping this crucial health IT initiative. Until April 15, the ONC is actively encouraging public feedback on the draft, inviting suggestions for improvements in data classes or elements in Draft USCDI v5. These could range from data class and element definitions to usage notes and examples. The agency's openness to input is testament to its commitment to creating a robust and comprehensive dataset.

Unprecedented Response Drives Development

The development of Draft USCDI v5 has been informed by an overwhelming response from the public. Over 60 submissions recommending new data elements and over 330 comments on previously submitted data elements have found their way to ONC's consideration, shaping the development of the draft dataset. This collaboration with the public and other stakeholders has been instrumental in driving health data exchange to reduce health disparities and improve patient care.

A Collaborative Future

ONC's work doesn't stop with the release of the draft. The agency is set to work with the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee to gather further feedback, with a view to the final release of USCDI v5 slated for July 2024. ONC's collaboration with federal agencies, the public, and advisory committees promises to refine the USCDI, addressing more specific use cases that require consistent data sets.