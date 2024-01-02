en English
Health

OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST


In a significant shift, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has unveiled a fresh portal for employee credential applications, a move in alignment with the newly introduced SB 1704 regulations. This mandate requires existing workers in the state’s medical marijuana sector to secure their credentials no later than January 31.

Thentia Licensing Portal – A New Path for Credential Acquisition

The Thentia licensing portal is the chosen platform facilitating this application process. Obtaining these essential credentials comes at a cost of $30, with supplementary charges that fluctuate depending on the chosen payment method.

Credential Requisites: Identity Proof and Background Checks

Aspiring applicants must furnish proof of identity and willingly subject themselves to both state and national background investigations to attain their credentials. It is noteworthy that these credentials have a predetermined expiration date, set for January 31 of the year following their issuance.

Guidance and Information

Medical marijuana businesses and their employees seeking detailed guidance or further information regarding the credentialing procedure can refer to the official OMMA website, oklahoma.gov/omma.

A controversial proposal from an Oklahoma lawmaker is also making headlines. The proposed bill is advocating the mandatory display of the Ten Commandments in all public schools. This mandate, if passed, would require every classroom to exhibit a poster or framed representation of the Ten Commandments, beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year. Lawmakers and educators alike are expressing concerns about the constitutionality of this prospective requirement.

SB 1704 – A New Requirement for Medical Marijuana Workers

Effective from January 1, SB 1704 stipulates that employees stationed at licensed medical marijuana establishments must obtain the necessary credentials from OMMA to retain their employment. This legislation further empowers OMMA to employ the services of one or more third-party firms to assist in the credentialing process.

Health Law United States




Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

