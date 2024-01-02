OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes

In a significant shift, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has unveiled a fresh portal for employee credential applications, a move in alignment with the newly introduced SB 1704 regulations. This mandate requires existing workers in the state’s medical marijuana sector to secure their credentials no later than January 31.

Thentia Licensing Portal – A New Path for Credential Acquisition

The Thentia licensing portal is the chosen platform facilitating this application process. Obtaining these essential credentials comes at a cost of $30, with supplementary charges that fluctuate depending on the chosen payment method.

Credential Requisites: Identity Proof and Background Checks

Aspiring applicants must furnish proof of identity and willingly subject themselves to both state and national background investigations to attain their credentials. It is noteworthy that these credentials have a predetermined expiration date, set for January 31 of the year following their issuance.

Guidance and Information

Medical marijuana businesses and their employees seeking detailed guidance or further information regarding the credentialing procedure can refer to the official OMMA website, oklahoma.gov/omma.

SB 1704 – A New Requirement for Medical Marijuana Workers

Effective from January 1, SB 1704 stipulates that employees stationed at licensed medical marijuana establishments must obtain the necessary credentials from OMMA to retain their employment. This legislation further empowers OMMA to employ the services of one or more third-party firms to assist in the credentialing process.