en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:18 pm EST
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, commonly found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been a topic of intrigue amongst scientists and researchers for their potential health benefits. A recent study underscores this interest by exploring the role of omega-3 supplements in treating depression in Chinese adolescents.

Unveiling the Therapeutic Potential of Omega-3

In a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, researchers investigated the effects of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid supplements as an adjunct treatment for depression. The experiment compared outcomes of treating depression with the antidepressant Paxil (paroxetine) alone versus a combination of Paxil and omega-3 supplements. The participants, diagnosed with mild to moderate depression, underwent treatments over a span of 12 weeks and were evaluated every 4 weeks on their depressive symptoms, cognitive function, and memory.

Omega-3 Supplements: A Beacon of Hope

Results unveiled that the group consuming omega-3 supplements exhibited more remarkable improvements across all measured areas compared to the group treated with Paxil alone. This discovery implies omega-3’s potential role in enhancing the treatment of depression and ameliorating cognitive functions and memory in adolescents.

The Alpha of Fatty Acids

The study accentuated the significance of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid, vital for human health. Alpha-linolenic acid has connections to reduced risks of chronic inflammatory conditions, improved heart health, and potentially diminished risks of neurodegenerative diseases.

However, the study was open-label, implying participants were conscious of their treatment, which could introduce bias. Hence, more research with placebo-controlled trials is necessary to validate these findings.

As we strive for a healthier future, the role of omega-3 fatty acids in mental health offers a promising avenue for exploration. While further research is needed, this study serves as a stepping stone in the right direction, shining light on the potential of omega-3 in mental health support.

0
China Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Decade of the Belt and Road Initiative: Insights from Pakistan's Ambassador

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The AI Surge of 2023: A Pivotal Turning Point for Humanity?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape ...
@AI & ML · 15 mins
AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape ...
heart comment 0
China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort
Wall Street’s 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
China’s Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
9 seconds
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
41 seconds
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
53 seconds
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
2 mins
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
2 mins
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
2 mins
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
2 mins
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
3 mins
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
4 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
46 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app