Ombudsman Intervenes Amid Closure of Pediatric ICU at La Paz University Hospital

In a response to escalating concerns over the closure of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at La Paz University Hospital, the Ombudsman, led by Ángel Gabilondo, has officially intervened. This move follows a joint letter from the hospital's service and section chiefs that underscored the urgent necessity for the restoration of the PICU's normal operations. The closure has manifested in a series of significant repercussions, threatening patient care and causing distress among the families of admitted patients.

Ombudsman Steps In Amid PICU Closure

The closure of the PICU has resulted in the suspension of surgical activities, the referral of patients to other hospitals, and a stark impact on the hospital's transplant programs. The ripple effect of this situation has also put the hospital's status as a Center, Service, and Reference Unit (CSUR) at risk, further escalating the urgency of the situation. The intervention of the Ombudsman was prompted by these developments, which, if not addressed, could lead to an escalating healthcare crisis.

Fallout of the PICU Closure

The closure has been tied to a long-standing labor dispute that resulted in the reinstatement of Dr. Pedro de la Oliva as the PICU service head. This decision led to several staff resignations, exacerbating an already critical shortage of pediatric intensivists. The lack of necessary staffing has caused disruption to regular medical training schedules, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing issue.

Madrid's Response to the PICU Crisis

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the President of Madrid, attributed the closure of the PICU to a legal decision, assuring that the Health Ministry is committed to maintaining the quality of service despite the challenging circumstances. The Ombudsman has formally approached the Madrid Community's Ministry of Health, seeking answers about the actions being taken to restore normal operations at the PICU. Meanwhile, families have taken matters into their own hands, amassing over 104,000 signatures in a petition calling for urgent action to resolve the crisis.