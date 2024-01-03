Oman’s Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation

The Ministry of Health in the Sultanate of Oman has inaugurated the 4th Health Leaders Forum in Sohar, with a focus on ‘Sustainability’. The two-day gathering is a platform designed to evaluate the progress and address the challenges within the Omani health system. The forum also serves as a conduit to nurture cooperation and integration in health services across the nation.

Health Minister Highlights Key Issues

Dr. Hilal Ali Al Sabti, Health Minister, underscored the importance of a comprehensive review of health issues during the forum. He stressed the need for collaboration to devise solutions to the difficulties the health sector encounters. The necessity for multi-dimensional perspectives and proposals to overcome such challenges was a focal point in his address.

Tracking Challenges in the Health Sector

As part of its commitment to addressing these issues, the Ministry is developing a database to monitor challenges that require intervention by central authorities and other sectors. This initiative is aimed at facilitating efficient and timely response to difficulties faced within the health sector.

Exploring Health Integration Opportunities

The attendees of the forum were presented with visual presentations on a broad spectrum of topics. These included the best primary health care institution initiative, opportunities for health integration across governorates, and success stories from the field. The forum also highlighted the Ministry’s strategic programmes aimed at fulfilling the goals of Oman Vision 2040. This included an evaluation of the ministry’s ongoing projects and future plans.

The government of Oman has further demonstrated its commitment to advancing the country’s health sector by allocating approximately RO900mn for developmental projects across various sectors in the 2024 budget. This includes significant investments in education, health, transport, agriculture, fisheries, and water resources. Moreover, the budget includes a contract for the construction of a power station in Sohar Free Zone, indicating the government’s comprehensive approach to development.