Olympic Sprinter Turned NHS Nurse Rose Amankwaah Retires After 49 Years

After an illustrious dual career that spanned nearly five decades, Rose Amankwaah, famously dubbed the 'fastest woman in Africa', is stepping down from her long-standing position in the NHS. Mrs. Amankwaah, who once represented Ghana in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, began her nursing journey in 1975, shortly after making her mark on the global athletics stage. Her retirement marks the end of an era in both sports and healthcare, where she has left an indelible legacy.

A Stellar Career in Athletics and Nursing

Amankwaah's career is nothing short of remarkable, encompassing significant achievements in both athletics and nursing. After moving to England from Ghana in 1974, she embarked on her nursing career while still actively involved in athletics. Her dedication to both her passions was recognized in 2023 when she was awarded the NHS Silver Medal Award by England's chief nurse, Dame Ruth May. Over the years, Amankwaah witnessed and contributed to major advances in medical surgery, transitioning from open surgeries to the innovative use of robotic surgery today.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Throughout her career at Central Middlesex Hospital, Amankwaah has been a source of inspiration to many. Not only did she balance a demanding nursing career with her athletic pursuits, but she also managed to meet both royalty and senior politicians, demonstrating her influence and standing within the community. Her retirement plans include a well-deserved trip to Ghana to visit family and the potential to continue contributing to the nursing field in a bank role, underscoring her relentless dedication to healthcare.

Reflections on a Dual Career

As Amankwaah reflects on her dual career, she acknowledges the bittersweet nature of retirement, likening it to losing a part of her identity. However, she remains proud of her achievements and the impact she has had on both the athletics and healthcare sectors. Her story is a testament to the power of dedication, resilience, and the ability to inspire across generations. As she steps into retirement, Amankwaah's legacy as a trailblazer in athletics and nursing will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.