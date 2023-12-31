Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification

In a significant development for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) sector, Ola Electric has emerged as the first e-scooter manufacturer to secure approval for subsidies under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. This landmark achievement has been validated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), marking a crucial boost for the company, which is currently preparing for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Ola Electric’s PLI Milestone

Following a four-month review process, Ola Electric has successfully met the stringent requirements of the PLI scheme, including a minimum of 50% domestic value addition to its vehicles. This certification, granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), could potentially provide the automaker benefits ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 per unit. Such an incentive is expected to make electric vehicles more affordable, thereby catalysing their adoption rate across India.

Implications for the EV Market

Analysts foresee this development as a significant stride in India’s quest for sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The PLI scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in 2021, has allocated a budget of Rs. 25,938 crore over five years to promote domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products. Ola Electric’s certification under the PLI scheme sets a new record for any Indian company, from the start of mass production to receiving PLI certification in just under four months.

The Road Ahead for Ola Electric

With this certification, Ola Electric has positioned itself in pole position in the e-scooter segment, holding a 33% market share. The company is now gearing up to tap equity markets to raise Rs 5,500 crore through its IPO. In addition to this, Ola Electric has also been selected to manufacture batteries and cells under the government’s ACC PLI scheme, with a maximum capacity of 20 GWh awarded to the company. The road ahead looks promising for Ola Electric as it continues to lead the charge in India’s EV revolution.