Health

Oklahoma’s Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST
Oklahoma has taken a significant step towards supporting family caregivers through a newly implemented state tax credit. The move comes in the wake of the Caring for Caregivers Act, which made its way through the 2023 legislative session. The initiative seeks to ease the financial burden borne by individuals caring for their elderly family members, by offering a break on their out-of-pocket costs.

Understanding the Caring for Caregivers Act

The legislation, principally penned by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is a recognition of the demanding role of caregivers, who often juggle caregiving duties with other responsibilities, including work, education, and family obligations. The newly introduced tax credit caters to costs incurred for home health aides, adult day care, and medical equipment, amongst other qualifying expenses.

Statistics cited by Montgomery reveal a startling reality: approximately 26% of Oklahomans over the age of 45 are currently caregivers. This underscores the urgent need for measures like the Caring for Caregivers Act, aimed at alleviating the pressure on this significant demographic.

Who Qualifies for the Tax Credit?

The tax credit applies to caregivers of individuals who are at least 62 years old and reside in private homes as opposed to licensed care facilities. The annual cap for the tax credit is set at $2000, with a provision to increase it to $3000 for caregivers of veterans or individuals diagnosed with dementia.

Oklahoma Leads the Way

According to the nonprofit organization AARP, Oklahoma is the first state in the United States to introduce a tax credit of such expansive nature for caregivers. The bold move sets a precedent for other states to follow, offering a glimmer of hope for caregivers nationwide.

With the Caring for Caregivers Act now in effect, Oklahoma is demonstrating a commitment to supporting those who bear the weight of caring for their elderly loved ones, a gesture that is both timely and necessary in our current socio-economic climate.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

