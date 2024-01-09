en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions

Oklahoma siblings, Nicole Polson and Brittany Trent, embarked on a shared journey of plastic surgery transformations in September 2022. The sisters, aged 30 and 27, underwent a series of cosmetic procedures including liposuction and breast implants, crafting chiseled profiles and flaunting their new looks with an audacious flair.

Aesthetic Alterations

The duo’s transformation, however, extends beyond the operating room. Prior to their surgeries, both sisters traded their bleach blonde locks for a more subtle honey brown shade and managed to shed some weight. Nicole, a mother of two and a prominent figure on Instagram, has also been candid about her additional cosmetic exploits, which include Botox and lip fillers.

Embracing Criticism

Despite the sisters’ radical changes eliciting a barrage of online criticism and accusations of looking like entirely different individuals, Nicole has remained nonplussed. She has responded to the negative commentary by sharing before-and-after photos, asserting that this backlash only fuels her online engagement – a platform she monetizes.

The Journey Behind The Transformation

Nicole has also unveiled the story behind her weight loss journey. She speaks of intermittent fasting and a complete diet overhaul as her critical allies in this transformation. While the online community remains polarized – with some showering praise on the sisters for their transparency about their plastic surgery, and others reproaching them for flaunting their new appearances – Nicole expresses unequivocal satisfaction with the results and the positive shifts in her life.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
32 seconds ago
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
As Alberta grapples with spiraling wait times and strained healthcare resources, the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre has adopted a stop-gap measure. Temporary barriers have now been erected in the hospital’s emergency room. This is the latest attempt by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses while managing the deluge of
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
7 mins ago
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
13 mins ago
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
38 seconds ago
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
2 mins ago
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
6 mins ago
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
20 seconds
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
32 seconds
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
38 seconds
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
1 min
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
2 mins
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 mins
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
2 mins
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
3 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
6 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app