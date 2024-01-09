Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions

Oklahoma siblings, Nicole Polson and Brittany Trent, embarked on a shared journey of plastic surgery transformations in September 2022. The sisters, aged 30 and 27, underwent a series of cosmetic procedures including liposuction and breast implants, crafting chiseled profiles and flaunting their new looks with an audacious flair.

Aesthetic Alterations

The duo’s transformation, however, extends beyond the operating room. Prior to their surgeries, both sisters traded their bleach blonde locks for a more subtle honey brown shade and managed to shed some weight. Nicole, a mother of two and a prominent figure on Instagram, has also been candid about her additional cosmetic exploits, which include Botox and lip fillers.

Embracing Criticism

Despite the sisters’ radical changes eliciting a barrage of online criticism and accusations of looking like entirely different individuals, Nicole has remained nonplussed. She has responded to the negative commentary by sharing before-and-after photos, asserting that this backlash only fuels her online engagement – a platform she monetizes.

The Journey Behind The Transformation

Nicole has also unveiled the story behind her weight loss journey. She speaks of intermittent fasting and a complete diet overhaul as her critical allies in this transformation. While the online community remains polarized – with some showering praise on the sisters for their transparency about their plastic surgery, and others reproaching them for flaunting their new appearances – Nicole expresses unequivocal satisfaction with the results and the positive shifts in her life.