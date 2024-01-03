en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Oklahoma Becomes 12th State to Mandate Biomarker Testing Coverage for Cancer Care

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Oklahoma Becomes 12th State to Mandate Biomarker Testing Coverage for Cancer Care

In a landmark decision for personalized healthcare, Oklahoma has enacted Senate Bill 513, a law mandating health insurance coverage for biomarker testing in cancer patients. This move marks Oklahoma as the 12th state to guarantee such coverage, thus stepping up the game in the field of precision medicine.

Implications of Biomarker Testing in Cancer Care

Biomarker testing, a method of analyzing tissue to determine the optimal treatment approach for cancer patients, is at the heart of this legislation. By employing this tool, healthcare providers can devise treatment strategies that are potentially shorter and more effective, leading to a reduction in both the duration of the disease and the costs associated with its management. This sophisticated form of diagnosis allows targeted therapy, which can significantly decrease the recurrence of cancer.

A Personal Crusade for Senator Paul Rosino

Senator Paul Rosino, who spearheaded the bill, shared a deeply personal connection with the cause. The untimely demise of his niece to breast cancer at the tender age of 31 was a driving force behind his advocacy for this law. His personal tragedy has been transformed into a public triumph, empowering doctors in Oklahoma to leverage biomarker testing immediately, thanks to the now-guaranteed insurance coverage.

Role of the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society, a leading voice in cancer research and advocacy, has lauded the enactment of this law. The Society has also underscored the importance of enhancing the quality of cancer screenings statewide and bolstering investment in such programs. This dual approach of precision diagnosis and early detection is seen as a game-changer in the battle against cancer.

0
Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Debunking the Myth: Fruits and Diabetes - A Nutrition Expert's Insight

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Link Between A1 Blood Type and Early Onset Stroke Risk Revealed

By Bijay Laxmi

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern

By Mahnoor Jehangir

DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates ...
@Health · 5 mins
DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates ...
heart comment 0
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O’Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
DailyMed’s RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates

By Justice Nwafor

DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
Fenofibrate’s Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look

By BNN Correspondents

Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates

By Salman Khan

Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
22 seconds
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
25 seconds
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
28 seconds
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
28 seconds
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
32 seconds
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
35 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
37 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
44 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
44 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app