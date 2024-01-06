en English
Health

Oil India Limited Hospital Announces Gynaecologist Position

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Oil India Limited Hospital Announces Gynaecologist Position

The Oil India Limited (OIL) Hospital in Duliajan, Assam, has issued a job notice for the role of a Gynaecologist on a contractual basis. Candidates possessing an MD/MS in Obstetrics & Gynecology or a DGO degree from a medical college or university approved by the Medical Council of India are welcomed to apply. The selected candidate will have a monthly remuneration of Rs. 120,000. The age bracket for applicants is between 25 and 50 years as of the date of the Walk-in Interview, scheduled for January 24, 2024.

Eligibility and Documents Required

The applicant needs to have either an MD/MS in Obstetrics & Gynecology or a DGO qualification from a recognized Medical College or University approved by the Medical Council of India. Along with the filled-in Personal Bio-Data Form, the applicants must carry a recent colored photograph, valid identity and address proofs, DOB proof, academic certificates, caste/disability/ex-servicemen certificates, if applicable, and a set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents to the interview. A No-Objection Certificate is also required for those currently employed.

Walk-in Interview Details

The Walk-in Interview is scheduled on the 24th of January, 2024 at the OIL Hospital in Duliajan, Assam. The selection process will be based on an interview of 100 marks, with a minimum qualifying mark of 50 for all categories. Candidates can report for registration for the interview process at the OIL Hospital in Duliajan, Assam on the given date.

Role and Remuneration

The selected candidate will be deployed in the role of a Gynaecologist at the OIL Hospital. The pay scale for the position is Rs. 1,20,000 per month. This recruitment opens up an opportunity for medical professionals seeking to build a career in the healthcare industry, offering a substantial remuneration package in addition to providing service in a reputed institution.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

