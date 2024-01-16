OHSU Study Highlights Disparities in Pediatric Emergency Cardiac Care

In a groundbreaking study led by the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), researchers have unearthed alarming disparities in the quality of out-of-hospital emergency care provided to children suffering from cardiac arrest compared to adults. As per the study, published in the eminent JAMA Network Open, 60% of pediatric patients encountered at least one adverse safety event (ASE), potentially leading to severe harm or death. Particularly susceptible to ASEs are infants under the age of 12 months.

Cardiac Arrest in Children: A Grim Picture

The study paints a grim picture of pediatric cardiac arrest rates, stating that annually up to 25,000 children undergo out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, with a distressingly low survival rate of only 8%. This stark contrast between adult and pediatric survival rates is hypothesized to stem from quality-of-care and systemic issues within the emergency medical services (EMS).

Challenges Faced by EMS Workers

EMS workers, despite their high levels of skill and dedication, encounter unique challenges when treating children. These include the emotional toll of the situation, differences in medical equipment designed for adults, and the scarcity of pediatric cardiac arrest cases. As a remedial measure, the study emphasizes the need for education and specialized training tailored to pediatric emergencies.

A Step Towards Better Pediatric Emergency Care

This research forms part of a larger initiative, the Child Safety Initiative - EMS for Children (CSI-EMSC), aiming to enhance pediatric emergency care through rigorous research, simulation-based training, and the creation of innovative tools to aid EMS workers. The National Institutes of Health supports OHSU to continue its research in this critical area, with future plans to develop digital aids for EMS workers and probe into care gaps in rural Oregon. The findings of the study highlight the dire need for focused advocacy and research on pediatric health, aiming to increase survival chances and improve outcomes for children who suffer cardiac arrest outside of hospitals.