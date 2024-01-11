en English
Health

Ohio’s COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
In a twist of events, Ohio records a decrease in new COVID-19 cases. The latest data shows a drop from 15,046 to 12,481 cases this week. However, this decrease follows an inconsistent trend throughout January, preceded by a ten-week increment that came to a halt at the end of 2023. Despite the recent decline, weekly case numbers remain above the 10,000-case threshold, a trend that mirrors the scenario of the previous year.

A Look at the Vaccination Drive

On the brighter side, as of now, 1,211,684 Ohio residents have received the updated single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. This figure accounts for about 10.3% of the state’s population, an increase of 33,125 people from the week before. As the vaccination drive progresses, it offers a glimmer of hope amid the fluctuating case numbers.

COVID-19 Cases Peak in Mid-December

It is interesting to note the pattern of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Just like the previous year, cases surged before Christmas, fluctuated for a few weeks, and then saw a decline in the second week of January. The early January 2023 peak in COVID-19 cases remained the highest until a surge was recorded in mid-December. Since the pandemic reared its head in 2020, Ohio has reported an alarming total of 3,673,537 COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions

In the past week, Ohio has recorded 625 new hospitalizations, contributing to a total of 148,456 since the pandemic’s inception. In addition, 26 new ICU admissions have been reported, bringing the total to 15,645 since 2020. As the health system grapples with the ongoing crisis, these numbers serve as a stark reminder of the virus’s impact.

COVID-19-related deaths have risen by 72, taking the total number of deaths in Ohio since the pandemic’s onset to 43,280. It is worth noting that death reporting can sometimes lag by several weeks, underscoring the need for accurate and timely reporting.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

