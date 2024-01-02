en English
Health

Ohio’s Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Ohio’s Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service

In a significant move to bolster emergency medical response, the Boardman Fire Department in Ohio has introduced a new ambulance service. The measure, primarily aimed at fortifying the township’s EMS system, was announced by Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer. He underscored the criticality of a reliable EMS service for residents, emphasizing that the community should never bear the brunt of a lack of response in times of dire need.

The New Ambulance: A Supplementary Lifeline

The new ambulance, an acquired vehicle from a defunct company, is set to serve as a supplementary resource to the primary EMS provider, Lane Ambulance. The need for this auxiliary unit was keenly felt when Lane Ambulance’s units were preoccupied with calls, sometimes even outside the township. This scenario posed a potential risk of response delays, leaving Boardman susceptible to emergencies. The new ambulance is expected to step in during such instances, ensuring an uninterrupted and timely response to 911 calls.

A Collaborative Effort

A notable aspect of this initiative is the collaboration with the local firefighters union. This agreement allows the ambulance to be manned round-the-clock, eliminating the need to hire additional staff. The Boardman Fire Department is home to many firefighters who already possess EMS credentials, such as EMT and paramedic certifications. These skilled professionals have volunteered to staff the ambulance, demonstrating a commendable commitment to their community’s safety.

Future Prospects: Mergers and Acquisitions

While this development marks a step forward, it is not the end of the journey. Discussions about a possible consolidation with the neighboring Cardinal Joint Fire District are still underway. The new ambulance is anticipated to contribute to recruitment efforts and enhance mutual aid capabilities with other departments. Moreover, Chief Pitzer is actively seeking funds to procure a second ambulance, aiming to further solidify the township’s emergency response infrastructure.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

