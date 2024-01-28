Ohio Woman Charged After Miscarriage Speaks Out, Advocates for Legal Changes

Brittany Watts, a 34-year-old Black woman from Ohio, has shared her harrowing experience in a recent interview of being criminally charged after a miscarriage, with the charges later being dropped. Her case has drawn international attention, and she is now a vocal advocate for changes in laws surrounding miscarriages.

A Traumatic Ordeal

Last September, Brittany was 21 weeks and five days into her pregnancy when she started leaking fluid. Her OB-GYN informed her that her pregnancy was nonviable, leading her to seek help at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Despite her condition, she faced long wait times and eventually chose to leave against medical advice. The following day, she returned to the hospital for labor induction but was not induced, leading her to go home once more.

Two days later, Watts miscarried. On returning to the hospital during her miscarriage, a nurse reported her to the police, leading to her arrest. She was charged with abusing a corpse, a felony offense in Ohio.

Charges Dropped

On January 11, an Ohio grand jury dropped the charges against Watts. Despite facing criminal charges after her miscarriage, Watts waited for two days for medical help as doctors debated whether her case would breach state abortion laws.

Watts believes that her race played a significant role in her treatment and the charges against her. She has begun speaking out to educate women on their legal rights if they suffer a miscarriage and is pushing for changes in the law to prevent other women from experiencing similar situations. Her case has drawn international attention, and she is now a vocal advocate for changes in laws surrounding miscarriages.