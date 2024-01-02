Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion

Ohio has seen a sharp rise in calls to the state’s gambling addiction hotline, coinciding with the expansion of sports gambling in the state. The number of calls to the hotline tripled from 456 in January 2022 to nearly 1400 in January 2023. This surge follows the state’s move to provide citizens with 24/7 access to legal betting from the comfort of their homes or via their mobile devices, leading to increased addiction risks.

Increased Access Leads to Rising Addiction

Derek Longmeier, from the Problem Gambling Network Ohio (PGNO), emphasized the challenges of setting limits on spending and time when gambling platforms are so readily accessible. The decision to expand sports betting was primarily driven by the state legislature’s vision of increased tax revenue, which totaled a $700 million windfall in 2023.

Concerns over Impact on Teens

The proliferation of sports betting is not without its detractors, with concerns raised about its potential impact on teens. Studies indicate a high risk of developing gambling-related issues among 18 to 24-year-olds, with one-third of bettors in this age group engaging exclusively in online wagering. The hidden dangers of mobile gambling and the potential for mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and suicidality are of increasing concern.

Response to Rising Addiction

In response to the significant increase in calls to the state’s gambling helpline, the Ohio Casino Control Commission has been working with online sportsbook operators to modify apps to make users more aware of their wagers and the time spent on these platforms. The Commission has also set up kiosks in bars, taverns, and grocery stores with the appropriate liquor licenses to provide more controlled gambling environments. Ohioans seeking help for gambling addiction can contact a helpline or visit GamblingHelpOhio.org.