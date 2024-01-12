en English
Crime

Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter’s Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter’s Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case

In a chilling case echoing the infamous Gypsy Rose Blanchard incident, 41-year-old Pamela Reed of Ohio has been apprehended for allegedly creating an elaborate facade of her daughter’s cancer diagnosis for financial benefits. Reed is reported to have falsely claimed that her 7-year-old daughter, known as AR, was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia, suffered from seizures, and was blind in her right eye.

Reed’s Fabrication of Daughter’s Illness

According to authorities, Reed went to shocking lengths to substantiate her false narrative. She is said to have shaved AR’s head and reportedly raised approximately $8,000 under the guise of meeting non-existent cancer treatment expenses. Reed’s elaborate web of lies began to unravel when a school nurse discovered that AR was not blind in one eye, sparking further investigation that found no trace of cancer.

Reed’s Admission and Legal Consequences

Upon questioning, Reed confessed to manipulating AR’s school paperwork and repackaging prescriptions to make them appear cancer-related. Disturbingly, she also administered seizure medication to AR that was not medically necessary. Reed is now facing charges of theft by deception. The magnitude of her deception is evident from the fact that she has been posting about her daughter’s supposed health issues since the child was only 20 months old.

Removal of Children and Public Outrage

Following the revelation of Reed’s deceit, all of her children have been removed from her custody over concerns for their safety. The public outrage over the case has been considerable, with many drawing parallels to the notorious case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose mother deceived her into believing she had leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

