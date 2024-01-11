Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage

In a landmark ruling that has sparked nationwide attention, Brittany Watts from Warren, Ohio, who was facing criminal charges for her management of a home miscarriage, has been exonerated by a grand jury. The case, viewed through the lens of the ongoing dialogue regarding reproductive health care laws post-Roe v. Wade, was declared closed as the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office announced the grand jury's decision to decline indictment of Watts on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Advertisment

Unexpected Turn of Events

The verdict was delivered just hours before a rally of approximately 150 supporters, which had been organized prior to the announcement, took place at Warren's Courthouse Square. Watts, expressing gratitude to her community, was among the speakers at the 'We Stand With Brittany' rally. The case had emerged after Watts experienced a miscarriage, leading to the fetus becoming lodged in toilet pipes. Watts had previously visited Mercy Health St. Joseph's Hospital, where she was informed she was carrying a nonviable fetus and faced a significant risk of death without induced labor.

Unfolding of the Case

Advertisment

Due to complications and delays during her hospital visits, Watts left without treatment. A police investigation was subsequently initiated when a nurse called 911 to report the situation. A municipal judge had found probable cause to proceed with the case. Watts' attorney, Traci Timko, highlighted the supportive public response to Watts' ordeal and acknowledged the 'devastating reality of miscarriage.' The grand jury's decision marked a conclusion to the three-month-long legal turmoil for Watts.

Implications of the Case

The case has brought to the forefront the plight of pregnant women, particularly Black women, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Research has shown that Black women have a higher rate of miscarriage than White women, and Black women are three times more likely to die due to pregnancy-related issues than White women. The case has also raised concerns about the quality of healthcare and implicit bias. The grand jury decision not to charge Brittany Watts for her handling of a home miscarriage in Ohio has ignited calls to halt the criminalization of reproductive outcomes. Watts hopes her story can be an impetus for change through education and legislation.