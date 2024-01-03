Ohio Embraces ‘Dry January’: A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control is pioneering an initiative to encourage Ohioans to participate in ‘Dry January’, a global movement promoting abstinence from alcohol for the first month of the year. The objective behind this initiative is to foster improved health outcomes and greater awareness about responsible alcohol consumption.

Embracing Dry January

In an effort to support participants, the Division has curated an array of online resources. These include self-screening tools to monitor alcohol consumption and a variety of creative mocktail recipes. These resources have been consolidated from multiple state agencies, emphasizing a unified approach to alcohol abuse prevention.

Collaboration for a Cause

The Division’s initiative is not a solitary endeavor. Key collaborations have been established with Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). Together, these agencies have created Dry January-focused content, providing comprehensive support to those choosing to abstain from alcohol this month.

OhioMHAS has further extended its services to those grappling with mental health issues. They offer a wide array of resources, reinforcing the connection between responsible alcohol consumption and mental health.

Addressing Impaired Driving and Underage Drinking

The initiative also addresses other critical issues related to alcohol consumption, including impaired driving, underage drinking, and overconsumption. The Director of Licensing at the Division, Paul Kulwinski, has affirmed their commitment to promote the necessary information to tackle these issues.

As the month of January unfolds, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control’s initiative serves as a reminder to Ohioans. It encourages them to evaluate their relationship with alcohol, understand the implications of excessive consumption, and take a step towards better health and well-being.