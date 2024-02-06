Ohio CVS Pharmacy Faces Probation and Fine after Pharmacy Board Investigation

After a 2021 investigation by the Ohio Pharmacy Board, an Ohio CVS Pharmacy based on Fulton Drive NW in Canton is experiencing far-reaching consequences. The probe revealed several serious problems such as notable delays in dispensing prescriptions, faulty telecommunication systems, unsatisfactory drug security control, and a deficient safe working environment for pharmacy employees.

Penalties and Mandates

In response to these findings, the pharmacy has been put under a three-year probation and slapped with a fine of $250,000. The board has also decided on enhancing the monitoring of the pharmacy. The enforcement order necessitates that the pharmacy always maintains adequate staffing levels, regardless of the volume of prescriptions. It also underscores the need to improve communication mechanisms for staff requests and the assurance of no retaliation against staff for making these requests.

Prescription and Vaccine Administration Norms

The CVS store has been instructed to ensure the filling of prescriptions within three days and having auto-fill prescriptions ready within five days. Furthermore, the enforcement order provides that pharmacists, technicians, and interns are not required to administer vaccines if the on-duty pharmacist deems it unsafe.

Reflecting Larger Industry Challenges

The Board's Executive Director, Steven W. Schierholt, expressed his hopes that the decision will underscore to Ohio pharmacists the importance of maintaining appropriate staffing levels to safeguard patients and staff. This move by the Board also mirrors the ongoing staffing predicaments faced by CVS and other drugstore chains, which have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of medical services provided in pharmacies.

In addition to the aforementioned issues, the pharmacy was cited for waiting two months to report the loss of controlled substances. This was coupled with an incident where a loss-prevention specialist interviewed a trainee who confessed to being addicted to illicit fentanyl. A deputy attorney general recommended that the board fine CVS and put a store it operates in Canton on probation for 'a period of years' after inspectors found risks to patient safety due to understaffing.