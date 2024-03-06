Ogun State Seals Unaccredited Nursing School, iFaat College, in Abeokuta for Lacking NMCN Approval

Ogun State Nursing and Midwifery Committee (SNMC), in partnership with the state Ministry of Health, recently shut down iFaat College of Nursing Sciences in Abeokuta for operating without proper accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN). The crackdown highlights the state's commitment to maintaining educational standards in nursing sciences. Dr. Kayode Oladehinde, the Permanent Secretary, emphasized the discovery during a routine inspection, revealing the institution's shortfall in meeting required personnel and infrastructure standards.

The operation against iFaat College of Nursing Sciences underscores a wider effort by Ogun State authorities to ensure that nursing education providers comply with national regulatory standards. Mrs. Serifat Aminu, representing Dr. Oladehinde, stressed the importance of accreditation, noting the institute's significant deficiencies. This action is part of a series of measures to safeguard the integrity of nursing education in the state.

Implications for Students and the Public

The closure serves as a cautionary tale for prospective nursing students, urging them to verify the accreditation status of educational institutions before enrollment. The Permanent Secretary warned that degrees from unaccredited institutions would not qualify graduates for licensure by NMCN, potentially relegating them to the status of quacks within the profession. This move aims to protect the public from inadequately trained nursing professionals.

In response to the closure, Stephen Fatula, the proprietor of iFaat College, acknowledged the need for compliance with regulatory standards. He expressed commitment to upgrading the facility's infrastructure and personnel to meet NMCN's requirements. This incident reflects the ongoing challenges and efforts within the education sector to elevate the quality of nursing training in alignment with national standards.