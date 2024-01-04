ODU Alum Reggie Rankins’ Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change

In a startling turn of events, Reggie Rankins, an esteemed alum of Old Dominion University, encountered a series of diabetic seizures during an otherwise ordinary date night at the movies with his wife, Melissa. The couple was indulging in the melodies of a movie musical when Rankins’ left arm started to shake uncontrollably, a worrisome symptom that persisted until his arrival at the emergency room.

Unforeseen Diagnosis

Upon investigation, blood tests revealed that Rankin’s sugar level had skyrocketed to a dangerously high level. It was over 600, a number that stood in stark contrast to the normal range of 80 to 140. This alarming revelation led to Rankins spending three nights under careful observation in the hospital. He was discharged with a fresh regimen to manage his blood sugar levels, which included thrice-a-day testing and nightly insulin shots.

An Unexpected Wake-Up Call

This harrowing incident served as Rankins’ first brush with diabetes. He had never been diagnosed as pre-diabetic and was blindsided by this development. His candid account of the situation, shared on Facebook, struck a chord with many. It underscored the silent yet pervasive presence of diabetes, a disease that currently afflicts over 38 million Americans.

Resolution and Research

Now, Rankins is channelling his energy towards battling diabetes. His game plan includes ramping up physical exercise, making prudent dietary modifications, and curtailing his cigar and alcohol intake. On a parallel note, a group of researchers at Virginia Tech have been granted nearly $2 million to explore a substance found in olives and other plants. This substance could potentially aid in controlling diabetes and obesity, a ray of hope for those grappling with these conditions.

Despite the health scare, Rankins and his wife remain undeterred in their love for the arts. They plan to return to the theater to complete their viewing of The Color Purple, albeit in a different setting, as a testament to their resilience and unwavering spirit.