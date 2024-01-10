ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case

Tensions continue to rise in Busia County as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) orders the arrest of a man involved in a shocking assault at Port Victoria Hospital. This incident, occurring on January 3, was captured on video, revealing a disturbing scene of Vanessa Ogema and an unidentified man harassing and assaulting hospital staff. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Ogema hurling files and launching a verbal tirade against the healthcare workers.

Legal Action Against Ogema

Following the release of the video, the ODPP swiftly issued a statement, ordering that the unidentified man be located, apprehended, and charged. Vanessa Ogema, who was clearly identified in the footage, surrendered to the police on January 7, 2024, and was subsequently charged with multiple offenses. These include assault and causing actual bodily harm. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a Ksh.200,000 bond. The case is scheduled to be mentioned on January 17.

Public Outcry and Strike Action

The assault has sparked a groundswell of public anger, with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) calling for decisive legal action against Ogema. In the wake of this incident, hospital staff staged a protest on January 5 by downing their tools, an action that led to the transfer of patients to other healthcare facilities. The Busia County government reported that hospital property, including a vital oxygen concentrator, was damaged during the assault.

Impact and Implications

This assault on healthcare workers is a grim reminder of the risks these frontline workers face daily. It also underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to protect them as they carry out their duties. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how such incidents are handled in the future, with potential implications for healthcare delivery in Kenya.