Education

Odisha’s Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist’s Educational Campaigns

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Odisha’s Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist’s Educational Campaigns

In the heart of Odisha, a growing peril slithers silently, leaving a trail of fear and fatalities. The rise in snakebite incidents has become a grave concern, claiming numerous lives and disrupting the intricate balance between humans and nature. Stepping into this breach is Biplab Mahapatra, a 36-year-old wildlife conservationist who has made it his mission to tackle this crisis head-on through two innovative campaigns.

‘Mission 1,000 Schools’ and ‘Save Snakes’

These twin initiatives, christened ‘Mission 1,000 Schools’ and ‘Save Snakes’, aim to equip children, their parents, and the wider public with vital knowledge about snakebite first aid and the urgency of preserving snake populations. Biplab’s personal experiences with a snakebite and witnessing the gaps in public awareness and healthcare response have steeled his resolve to combat the issue.

Collaboration with the Forest and Environment Department

Working in close coordination with the Forest and Environment department, Biplab has been actively dispelling myths and misconceptions about snakes. His focus is primarily on rural areas where snakes are often seen more as mortal enemies than necessary components of the ecosystem. He guides people in identifying the differences between venomous and non-venomous snakes and stresses the need for professional medical treatment, sidelining traditional healers who often do more harm than good.

Alarming Statistics Fuel the Fight

His efforts are fired by disturbing statistics from the Special Relief Commissioner’s office and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). Their data reveal an unnerving number of snakebite fatalities in Odisha, with a chilling tally of at least 844 deaths in 2021-22 and a staggering total of over 5,000 in the past seven years.

‘Mission 1,000 Schools’ – A Beacon of Hope

Biplab’s ‘Mission 1,000 Schools’, an ambitious expansion of his earlier ‘Mission 100 Schools’, comprises awareness camps and video presentations conducted in rural schools. His organization, formerly christened People for Animals, Angul, has already made a significant impact, rescuing around 29,000 animals. Its remarkable efforts have even earned recognition in the famed Limca Book of Records.

As Biplab’s campaigns continue to gain momentum, there is a glimmer of hope in Odisha that the rising tide of snakebite incidents can be stemmed, saving countless lives and restoring the vital balance between humans and their slithering counterparts.

0
Education Health Wildlife
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

