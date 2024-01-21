Odisha's Healthcare Infrastructure Receives Boost with New IMS and SUM Hospital Campus

In an effort to bolster the healthcare infrastructure of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the new campus of the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital at Phulanakhara, near Bhubaneswar. The strategic placement of the hospital on NH-16 ensures the facility's accessibility to patients hailing from different regions of the state.

A Boost to Odisha's Healthcare

The new campus kickstarts with a capacity of 750 beds, with plans to expand to a staggering 3,000 beds within the next two years. This substantial expansion is a testament to the state's commitment to enhancing healthcare services and making them more accessible for its citizens. The hospital aims to cater to both, the immediate and future healthcare demands of the region. Moreover, the institute's commendable ranking as the 16th best medical college in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023, adds a feather to its cap.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

Equipped with most medical departments necessary for comprehensive healthcare services, the hospital aims to become a milestone in Odisha's healthcare ecosystem. The hospital is poised to offer advanced cancer care and various specialized medical services, thereby ensuring a wide spectrum of healthcare services under one roof.

Implications for the Future

This new facility, the brainchild of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is projected to substantially enhance the state's healthcare infrastructure. The state's focus on improving healthcare services signifies a promising future for its citizens, with access to quality healthcare becoming increasingly convenient. In the light of these developments, Odisha's healthcare landscape appears to be on an upwards trajectory.