Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband’s Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a woman in Odisha’s Khordha district ended her life in the wake of her husband’s tragic demise. This unfortunate incident unfolded just one day after her husband, Dilip Samantaray, succumbed to severe burn injuries resulting from a short circuit explosion at Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital.

A Fatal Accident

On December 29, Dilip Samantaray, an air-conditioning mechanic, was working on an air-conditioner when a short circuit led to an explosion. The explosion resulted in him sustaining 80% burns. Despite the immediate medical attention provided, he could not survive the severity of his injuries and passed away. The incident also impacted two other workers present at the site, who suffered 50% burn injuries. They are currently under medical treatment.

Loss and Despair

The following day, the woman, who was at her father’s residence in Nuagaon village within the Jatni area of Khordha district, took her life. The couple had been married for two years. The woman, Suna Samantray, was reportedly depressed following Dilip’s death and took the drastic step of hanging herself in her room. Her suicide note reflected her inability to cope with her husband’s untimely departure and the ensuing separation from her parents.

A Tragedy Investigated

As a result of this tragic incident, the local police have launched an investigation. The loss of these two young lives underscores the human cost of workplace accidents and the profound impact they can have on the loved ones left behind.

