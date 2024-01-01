en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband’s Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband’s Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a woman in Odisha’s Khordha district ended her life in the wake of her husband’s tragic demise. This unfortunate incident unfolded just one day after her husband, Dilip Samantaray, succumbed to severe burn injuries resulting from a short circuit explosion at Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital.

A Fatal Accident

On December 29, Dilip Samantaray, an air-conditioning mechanic, was working on an air-conditioner when a short circuit led to an explosion. The explosion resulted in him sustaining 80% burns. Despite the immediate medical attention provided, he could not survive the severity of his injuries and passed away. The incident also impacted two other workers present at the site, who suffered 50% burn injuries. They are currently under medical treatment.

(Also Read: Heroic Pilot Among Five Victims in Tragic Jaboticabal Plane Crash)

Loss and Despair

The following day, the woman, who was at her father’s residence in Nuagaon village within the Jatni area of Khordha district, took her life. The couple had been married for two years. The woman, Suna Samantray, was reportedly depressed following Dilip’s death and took the drastic step of hanging herself in her room. Her suicide note reflected her inability to cope with her husband’s untimely departure and the ensuing separation from her parents.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

A Tragedy Investigated

As a result of this tragic incident, the local police have launched an investigation. The loss of these two young lives underscores the human cost of workplace accidents and the profound impact they can have on the loved ones left behind.

Read More

0
Accidents Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Marred by Firework Mishaps in Honolulu and Melbourne

By Waqas Arain

Road Fatalities Soar in Ireland: A Wake-Up Call for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Taxi Ride Turns into Flood Ordeal at Buttsbury Wash

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Northern Ireland Witnesses Highest Annual Road Deaths Since 2015

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
heart comment 0
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

By Geeta Pillai

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
36 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
2 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
7 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
7 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app