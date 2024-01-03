Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students – A Step Towards Stronger Health Services

Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has sanctioned a substantial increase in the monthly stipends for students in the fields of nursing, pharmacy, and allied medical studies. This stipend, provided as a form of compensation for the clinical services students render at health institutions during their studies, has seen a significant bump in its monthly allotment.

Revised Stipend Figures

As per the revised structure, pharmacy students will now receive Rs 500 per month, marking a 100% increase from the previous Rs 250. Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) students will see their stipend doubled to Rs 2,000 from the earlier Rs 1,000. B Sc (nursing) interns are set to receive Rs 5,000, a substantial increase from the previous Rs 2,500. M Phil students specializing in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work will now receive an enhanced Rs 10,000 per month, a rise from the previous Rs 7,000.

Impact on Health Services

The government firmly believes that this enhancement of stipends will serve as a significant motivation for students to provide improved services, thereby playing a crucial role in fortifying the health services in the state of Odisha. The Health & Family Welfare Department oversees the enrollment of students in various degree and diploma courses at government institutions. They play a vital role in fostering the development of skilled healthcare professionals in the region.

Odisha NEET PG Admission 2024

In related news, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) is conducting the Odisha NEET PG admission 2024. Candidates must secure a minimum qualifying percentile in NEET PG to be considered for Odisha PG medical admission. The admission criteria for MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses are mentioned. Important dates for the admission process are provided, along with eligibility criteria for domicile, qualifying degree, internship, and NEET PG cutoff scores. Candidates are required to register and pay a fee to apply for Odisha PG medical admission.