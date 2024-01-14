Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure

The Odisha government has inked a partnership with BMRC Hospitals, a reputed healthcare institution based in Kolkata, to manage and operate a new 100-bed cardiac super-speciality hospital in Jharsuguda. This strategic alliance was forged following the withdrawal of the initial group, CARE Group, from the project.

BMRC Hospitals: A Beacon of High-Quality Healthcare

Established in 2005, BMRC Hospitals has built a reputation for providing high-quality treatment across various medical disciplines including cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and respiratory care. Their use of advanced surgical technologies has placed them at the forefront of medical innovation, making them an ideal choice for this partnership.

Boosting Healthcare Infrastructure in Odisha

The joint venture is a significant move towards augmenting the healthcare infrastructure in Odisha. The construction of the hospital, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is already complete. The government will supply the necessary human resources and medical equipment, ensuring that the hospital is well-resourced to deliver top-tier healthcare services to the residents of Jharsuguda and the surrounding areas.

Signing of the Concession Agreement

The concession agreement, which outlines the terms of operation for the hospital, was signed by the Health and Family Welfare department with BMRC Hospitals. The signing was attended by Health Secretary Shalini Pandit, marking a momentous occasion in the state’s healthcare sector. The hospital was initially proposed by the late Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, with the mission of making quality healthcare accessible to the residents of Jharsuguda.

In related news, KIMS, Bhubaneswar, has established itself as a leader in cardiac care within the state by successfully performing Odisha’s first Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) procedure, further strengthening the healthcare landscape in the region.