Odisha Expands KHUSI+: Empowering Women and Girls with Free Sanitary Napkins

In a landmark decision, the Odisha government has amplified its efforts to safeguard the health and hygiene of women and girls, particularly those from marginalized communities. With a slew of initiatives, including livelihood cash assistance, interest-free bank loans, and free jute carry bags to PDS-supported families, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a better quality of life for its citizens.

The Dawn of KHUSI+

Expanding on the successful KHUSI scheme, which has empowered adolescent girls since its inception in 2018, the Odisha cabinet has greenlit the KHUSI+ program. This new initiative will distribute free belted sanitary napkins to institutional delivery and post-MTP cases in government facilities across 30 districts.

Odisha: A Trailblazer in Menstrual Hygiene

The original KHUSI scheme has been instrumental in increasing the use of hygienic methods of protection during menstruation among women in Odisha to an impressive 81.5%. By providing free sanitary napkins to girls from 6th to 12th grade in all government and government-aided schools in 314 blocks and 5 municipal corporations, the program has made significant strides in addressing health and hygiene concerns.

A Boost to Personal Hygiene and Reducing Maternal Mortality

With the advent of KHUSI+, the Odisha government aims to build upon its success and extend the benefits to even more women in need. By improving access to sanitary napkins in government facilities, the state hopes to enhance personal hygiene, reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, and foster a healthier environment for all.

Implementation and Funding

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha will spearhead the KHUSI+ scheme, with an allocation of Rs 511.93 crore from the state budget for the period spanning 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Odisha State Medical Corporation has been appointed as the nodal agency responsible for procurement, distribution, and monitoring of the scheme.

A Beacon of Hope for Women and Girls

The KHUSI+ scheme signals a promising future for the women and girls of Odisha, as the state continues its mission to prioritize health, hygiene, and well-being. With these initiatives, Odisha is not only setting an example for other states to follow but also demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the empowerment of its citizens.

In the grand tapestry of progress, the Odisha government's initiatives serve as an inspiring testament to the power of compassionate leadership and the indomitable human spirit.

As we move forward, let us applaud the steps taken by the Odisha administration and remain hopeful that such endeavors will continue to pave the way for a healthier, more equitable society for all.